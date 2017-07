Soldiers Radio News

SRN110717B- Exercise Talisman Saber 2017 starts in Australia and Honor Guards play the part.



THE US ARMY CORP OF ENGINEERS IS IN QUEENSLAND AUSTRALIA WORKING WITH OUR NEW ZEALAND AND AUSTRALIAN COUNTERPARTS DURING EXERCISE TALISMAN SABER 2017. AUSTRALIAN ARMY PRIVATE EBONY HOFFMAN TALKS ABOUT WORKING WITH THE OTHER ARMIES..



"IT WAS GOOD TA WORKING WITH EVERYONE TOGETHER TO MAKE SURE EVERYTHING RUNS SMOOTHLY IT WAS GOOD TO SHOW THEM WHAT ITS LIKE AND IT WAS GOOD TO GET IN THEIR VEHICLES AND SEE HOW THEY RUN...WITH EVERYONE TO ."



63RD REGIONAL SUPPORT COMMANDS HONOR GUARD TEAM GAVE THE RESIDENTS OF OAK GLEN CALIFORNIA A BIT OF NOSTALGIA AS THEY PERFORMED A HISTORICAL DRILL AND CEREMONY IN 18TH CENTURY UNIFORMS. CAPTAIN ANDY MUFF TALKS ABOUT THE IMPACT ON THE COMMUNITY.



"WE WANT TO KNOW WHERE WE COME FROM THE UNITED STATES ARMY IS AN ORGANIZATION THAT PREDATES THE FORMATION OF OUR NATION ITSELF AND ITS IMPORTANT TO REMEMBER THAT.."



