Sailors and Marines aboard USS Bonhomme Richard conduct a replenishment at sea.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2017 21:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48566
|Filename:
|1707/DOD_104576606.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Re-SEA-ply - Radio, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT