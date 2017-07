Soldiers Radio News

US Soldiers are in Australia for Exercise Talisman Saber.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



U-S SOLDIERS ARE BACK IN AUSTRALIA FOR TALISMAN SABER, AN EXERCISE DESIGNED TO TRAIN BOTH ARMIES IN COMBINED TASK FORCE OPERATIONS. COLONEL SAMUEL MEMBRERE SAYS THIS TRAINING IS VITAL FOR THE SECURITY OF THE REGION.



"THIS IS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR US TO ENHANCE OUR PARTNERSHIP AND FRIENDSHIP WITH THE AUSTRALIANS AND ON OUR INTEROPERABILITY, MAKE SURE WE CAN WORK TOGETHER FOR THE SECURITY OF OUR ASIA-PACIFIC REGION."



AUSTRALIAN MAJOR GENERAL PAUL McLACHLAN SAYS SOME TEN THOUSAND COMBAT TROOPS WILL TRAIN TOGETHER TO IMPROVE THEIR COMBAT EFFECTIVENESS.



"THIS IS A FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY FOR US TO PRACTICE OUR HIGH-END WARFIGHTING SKILLS WITH OUR CLOSEST PARTNERS."



