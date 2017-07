Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers train in Poland alongside NATO Allies for Exercise Cetica Saber 17.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



U-S SOLDIERS ARE IN POLAND, TRAINING ALONGSIDE NATO ALLIES FOR EXERCISE CEDICA SABER 17. COMMANDER, LIEUTENANT COLONEL ADAM HOLLICK SAYS HE ENJOYS SEEING HIS SOLDIERS REALIZE THE VALUE OF THEIR WORK IN AN OPERATIONAL SETTING.



"IT'S JUST BEEN FANTASTIC TO SEE OUR SOLDIERS RESPOND, ESPECIALLY IN OUR LOGISTICS ARENA WHERE THEY SAY, 'I'VE NEVER SEEN THIS WORK BEFORE.' IT'S JUST A REALLY SATISFYING FEELING AS A COMMANDER TO SEE THEM RESPOND TO CHALLENGES, TO STEP UP, AND REALLY PERFORM."



MEDICS FROM THE FIRST CAVALRY DIVISION ARE ALSO IN POLAND, WHERE CAPTAIN JEFFREY IRWIN SAYS TRAINING ON MEDEVAC PROCEDURES HELPS SOLDIERS BE PREPARED WHEN IT REALLY MATTERS.



"YOU DON'T WANT YOUR FIRST TIME RUNNING THROUGH CASUALTY EVACUATION, MEDEVAC, TO BE WHERE SOMEONE'S LIFE IS REALLY ON THE LINE."



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL AND WATCH OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.