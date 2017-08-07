fishing vessel New Faith Initial Call

The captain of the New Faith, a 40-foot commercial fishing vessel, calls the Coast Guard for assistance after he wakes up to his vessel taking on water 52 miles off the coast of Coos Bay, Ore., July 8, 2017.



Both fisherman aboard the vessel were rescued by MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews from Coast Guard Sector North Bend and Air Facility Newport.



U.S. Coast Guard audio courtesy of Sector North Bend.