    fishing vessel New Faith Initial Call

    COOS BAY, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Levi Read      

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    The captain of the New Faith, a 40-foot commercial fishing vessel, calls the Coast Guard for assistance after he wakes up to his vessel taking on water 52 miles off the coast of Coos Bay, Ore., July 8, 2017.

    Both fisherman aboard the vessel were rescued by MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews from Coast Guard Sector North Bend and Air Facility Newport.

    U.S. Coast Guard audio courtesy of Sector North Bend.

    Date Taken: 07.08.2017
    Date Posted: 07.08.2017 13:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48550
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104571148.mp3
    Length: 00:00:24
    Artist Leviread
    Album Desktop
    Year 2017
    Genre Search and Rescue
    Location: COOS BAY, OR, US 
    Hometown: NORTH BEND, OR, US
    Web Views: 184
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, fishing vessel New Faith Initial Call, by PO1 Levi Read, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USCG
    MH-65 Dolphin helicopter
    Coast Guard
    Sector North Bend
    Air Facility Newport

