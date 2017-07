Soldiers Radio News

US Soldiers are training in Romania with NATO Allies for Exercise Cetica Saber and Soldiers in Kuwait offer a vital medical service.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



U-S SOLDIERS FROM THE 1ST CAVALRY AND 4TH INFANTRY DIVISIONS JOIN NATO ALLIES IN ROMANIA FOR EXERCISE CETICA SABER. ROMANIAN BRIGADIER GENERAL GHEORGHE VISAN SAYS THE EVENT SHOWS THAT NATO IS READY FOR ANYTHING.



"OUR FOCUS IS TO DEMONSTRATE OUR SUPERIOR JOINT AND COMBINED CAPABILITIES AND HIGHLIGHT OUR COLLECTIVE WILL TO DEFEND AGAINST REGIONAL AGGRESSION."



SOLDIERS WITH THE 2-15TH BRIGADE SUPPORT BATTALION ARE IN KUWAIT OFFERING A VITAL SERVICE TO INJURED SOLDIERS. SPECIALIST MIGUEL VELA SAYS BEING A PHYSICAL THERAPIST GIVES HIM SKILLS HE CAN USE FOR THE REST OF HIS LIFE.



"THE THING I APPRECIATE WORKING IN PHYSICAL THERAPY THIS IS SOMETHING THAT YOU CAN USE FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE. IT'S SOMETHING THAT YOU'RE ALWAYS GOING TO MAINTAIN AS A LEARNING EXPERIENCE."



