Soldiers Radio News

The commanding general for US Army Installation Management Command visits US Army Garrison Japan.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



U-S ARMY INSTALLATION MANAGEMENT COMMAND, OR IMCOM, SUPPORTS GARRISON OPERATIONS AROUND THE WORLD AND COMMANDER, LIEUTENANT GENERAL KENNETH DAHL VISITED U-S ARMY GARRISON JAPAN TO GAUGE THE OPERATIONAL ENVIRONMENT.



"I LIKE TO COME OUT INTO THE FIELD AND VISIT WHAT'S HAPPENING AT THE TACTICAL EDGE AT THE GARRISON LEVEL, AT THE INSTALLATIONS. 'CAUSE THAT'S REALLY WHERE IMCOMs GREATEST IMPACT IS. WHEN WE'RE SUPPORTING THOSE MISSION UNITS IN THE FIELD."



HE SAYS THAT IMCOM PLAYS A VITAL ROLE IN ENSURING THAT THE ARMY IS READY FOR CURRENT AND FUTURE OPERATIONS.



"THE ARMY DOES TWO THINGS, WE FIGHT AND WIN THE NATION'S WARS AND WE PREPARE TO FIGHT AND WIN THE NATION'S WARS. SO, AS WE GET NEW REQUIREMENTS, AS WE BECOME MORE FOCUSED ON OUR WARTIME REQUIREMENTS, WE HAVE TO REBALANCE SOME OF OUR MONEY TO THOSE AREAS FIRST."



