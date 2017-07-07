Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Sailors and Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the America Amphibious Ready Group deployed from San Diego, July 7th, where they will conduct maritime security operations, provide a forward naval presence and a crisis-response capability in the Pacific, Middle East and African regions.



Also in the news,

The Second Lady of the United States, Mrs. Karen Pence, visited the National Museum of the Marine Corps, July 6th, to check out the new Combat Art Gallery. Mrs. Pence reflected on her experience at the gallery:



"I think this gallery is amazing! I had no idea that there were artists that deployed with the Marines until today, and I think to be able to see their stories and feel what they were feeling when you go through the gallery is a very powerful, powerful image."



The Combat Art Gallery features works of art by different Marines thought the last 50 years, and will be free and open to the public starting July 9th.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.