In this episode we interview our Yellow Ribbon Support Specialist about the mandator pre and post deployment ceremonies. She talks about the importance behind it all nd the benefits you and your family can take advantage of!
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2017 10:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:17:11
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BANGOR, ME, US
This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXIII, by TSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
