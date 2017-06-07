(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXIII

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXIII

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    In this episode we interview our Yellow Ribbon Support Specialist about the mandator pre and post deployment ceremonies. She talks about the importance behind it all nd the benefits you and your family can take advantage of!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2017
    Date Posted: 07.07.2017 10:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48531
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104567826.mp3
    Length: 00:17:11
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXIII, by TSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT