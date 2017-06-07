(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines save life on Mt. Fuji

    Marines save life on Mt. Fuji

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.06.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Andrew Neumann 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Cpls. Otto Thiele, Eric Goodman and Christopher Ehms and Lance Cpls. Antonio Martinez and Avelardo Guevera Osuna came together to assist a local Japanese woman during their hike on Mount Fuji, Japan, July 3, 2017. The woman, Moe Oda, was found lying on the ground, hyperventilating and struggling to breathe when the Marines came to her assistance. Together, they created a makeshift stretcher to carry her down approximately two miles to get to medical assistance. The Marines are with Electronics Maintenance Company, 3d Maintenance Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3d Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Logistics
    Fuji
    saving lives
    Marines

