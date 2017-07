Soldiers Radio News

National Guard Soldiers compete for Best Warrior in California and the Oklahoma National Guard brushes up on their basic skills.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS FROM EIGHT STATES AND TERRITORIES DESCEND ON CAMP SAN LUIS OBISPO IN CENTRAL CALIFORNIA FOR THE ARMY NATIONAL GUARD'S, REGION SEVEN, BEST WARRIOR COMPETITION. SPECIALIST DAVID CHANG SAYS THE DIVERSE GROUP OF COMPETITORS RAISES THE BAR.



"THE EXPERIENCE HAS BEEN INTERESTING JUST BECAUSE YOU MEET THE OTHER COMPETITORS FROM THEIR STATES AND THEY'RE THE BEST FROM THEIR STATES SO IT'S HUMBLING."



SOLDIERS WITH THE OKLAHOMA NATIONAL GUARD ARE TRAINING AT CAMP GRUBER MANEUVER TRAINING CENTER. COMMAND SERGEANT MAJOR JOE STOVER SAYS IT'S A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR SOLDIERS TO BRUSH UP ON THEIR BASIC SOLDIER TASKS.



"SOME OF THESE ARE LOST SKILLS THE SOLDIERS DON'T GET TO SEE. A LOT OF THESE SOLDIERS HAVE DIFFERENT MOSs, COME FROM DIFFERENT BACKGROUNDS, SO IT'S BEEN A LONG TIME SINCE THEY'VE ACTUALLY FOCUSED ON THESE TYPES OF SOLDIER SKILLS."



