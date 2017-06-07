Marine Minute

Marines and Sailors with 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment concluded their multinational training exercises, July 6th, as part of the Forward Unit Deployed Program. The exerecises took place throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific region and included exercises Jeanne D' Arc 17, CARAT-17, and most recently KMEP 17-11. Marines trained with military forces from Great Britain, France, Japan, and South Korea. Battalion Commander for 3/8, Lt. Col. Kemper Jones, said that the program was an incredible opportunity for the Marines involved, and with increasing uncertainty in the region, the training was a practical means of building relationships and warfighting capabilities amongst partner nations.



The Marine Corps recently announced retention bonus levels for fiscal year 2018 in MARADMIN 350/17, which includes a new initiative that offers 10,000 dollars for Marines who submit their re-enlistment packages by September 30th this year.



