    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    07.06.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines and Sailors with 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment concluded their multinational training exercises, July 6th, as part of the Forward Unit Deployed Program. The exerecises took place throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific region and included exercises Jeanne D' Arc 17, CARAT-17, and most recently KMEP 17-11. Marines trained with military forces from Great Britain, France, Japan, and South Korea. Battalion Commander for 3/8, Lt. Col. Kemper Jones, said that the program was an incredible opportunity for the Marines involved, and with increasing uncertainty in the region, the training was a practical means of building relationships and warfighting capabilities amongst partner nations.

    Also in the Corps,
    The Marine Corps recently announced retention bonus levels for fiscal year 2018 in MARADMIN 350/17, which includes a new initiative that offers 10,000 dollars for Marines who submit their re-enlistment packages by September 30th this year.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

