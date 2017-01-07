U.S. Pacific Air Forces' C-130J from the 374th Airlift Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan, completed its first operational mission of transporting personnel and cargo from Subic Bay, Philippines, back to Yokota.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2017 06:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48515
|Filename:
|1707/DOD_104563043.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PACAF C-130J First Operational Mission, by SSgt Mariko Frazee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT