(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    PACAF C-130J First Operational Mission

    PACAF C-130J First Operational Mission

    PHILIPPINES

    07.01.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Mariko Frazee 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    U.S. Pacific Air Forces' C-130J from the 374th Airlift Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan, completed its first operational mission of transporting personnel and cargo from Subic Bay, Philippines, back to Yokota.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2017
    Date Posted: 07.06.2017 06:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48515
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104563043.mp3
    Length: 00:01:33
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF C-130J First Operational Mission, by SSgt Mariko Frazee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    pacaf
    airlift
    c-130

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT