    21st TSC/7th MSC work together during Saber Guardian

    NOVO SELO, BULGARIA

    07.05.2017

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class John Freese 

    7th Mission Support Command

    Sgt. 1st Class John Freese interviews Brig. Gen. Steven Ainsworth, 7th Mission Support Command commanding general and 21st Theater Sustainment Command deputy commanding general in Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria during Saber Guardian. The 7th MSC and the 21st TSC – both headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany – are conducting a command post exercise as part of the overall exercise of Saber Guardian.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2017
    Date Posted: 07.06.2017 01:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48513
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104561370.mp3
    Length: 00:01:28
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: NOVO SELO, BG 
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st TSC/7th MSC work together during Saber Guardian, by SFC John Freese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Army Reserve
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    Saber Guardian
    7th Mission Support Command

