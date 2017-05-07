21st TSC/7th MSC work together during Saber Guardian

Sgt. 1st Class John Freese interviews Brig. Gen. Steven Ainsworth, 7th Mission Support Command commanding general and 21st Theater Sustainment Command deputy commanding general in Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria during Saber Guardian. The 7th MSC and the 21st TSC – both headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany – are conducting a command post exercise as part of the overall exercise of Saber Guardian.