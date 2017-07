Soldiers Radio News

The Sergeant Major of the Army, Daniel Dailey, and his wife, Holly, have a message for the Force concerning personal finance.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SERGEANT MAJOR OF THE ARMY, DANIAL DAILEY AND HIS WIFE, HOLLY RELEASED A MESSAGE TO THE FORCE CONCERNING PERSONAL FINANCE.



"WE WANT EVERY SOLDIER AND FAMILY MEMBER TO KNOW THAT YOU ARE NOT ALONE WHEN IT COMES TO UNDERSTANDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR BUDGET."



THE SERGEANT MAJOR SAYS THAT THE ARMY PROVIDES MANY OPTIONS FOR SOLDIERS AND THEIR FAMILIES WHO FIND THEMSELVES SUFFERING FROM FINANCIAL HARDSHIPS, AND THERE IS NO SHAME FOR THOSE WHO TAKE THE PROPER STEPS TO SECURE THEIR FUTURE.



"YOU DON'T HAVE TO TACKLE ISSUES LIKE MOUNTING DEBT OR HOW TO PREPARE FOR RETIREMENT ALONE. VISIT THE MILITARY ONESOURCE WEBSITE, OR TALK TO YOUR CHAIN OF CONCERNS. CONTACT A FINANCIAL COUNSELOR AT YOUR INSTALLATIONS, AND REMEMBER, YOU EARNED IT, SO SAVE IT. ARMY STRONG!"



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL AND WATCH OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.