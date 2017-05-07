(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    07.05.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines part of the 2017 DoD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps are conducting Air Pistol and Air Rifle Shooting, finals from July 6th to July 7th at the DoD Warrior Games at McCormick Place in Chicago.

    Also in the News
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines and 25th Marines, supported by 5th Battalion, 14th Marine Artillery Regiment, Combat Logistics Battalion 453, and a host of supporting units is participating in an Integrated Training Exercise from June 8th to July 7th at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twenty-nine Palms, California.

    Also in the Corps
    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, based out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, established forward operating bases and forward arming and refueling points during exercise Eagle Wrath 2017 June 15th through the 28th at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2017
    Date Posted: 07.05.2017 11:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48500
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104557742.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    2nd Battalion
    Japan
    Chicago
    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twenty-nine Palms
    5th Battalion
    California
    Marine Corps
    24th Marines
    25th Marines
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Wing Support Squadron 171
    finals
    Air Pistol
    McCormick Place
    Integrated Training Exercise
    Combat Logistics Battalion 453
    DMAMAMM
    Eagle Wrath 2017
    Marinesm 2017 DoD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps
    Air Rifle Shooting
    July 6th to July 7th
    14th Marine Artillery Regiment
    June 8th to July 7th
    June 15th to the 28th
    Combined Armks Training Center Camp Fuji

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT