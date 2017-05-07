Marine Minute

U.S. Marines part of the 2017 DoD Warrior Games Team Marine Corps are conducting Air Pistol and Air Rifle Shooting, finals from July 6th to July 7th at the DoD Warrior Games at McCormick Place in Chicago.



Also in the News

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines and 25th Marines, supported by 5th Battalion, 14th Marine Artillery Regiment, Combat Logistics Battalion 453, and a host of supporting units is participating in an Integrated Training Exercise from June 8th to July 7th at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twenty-nine Palms, California.



Also in the Corps

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, based out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, established forward operating bases and forward arming and refueling points during exercise Eagle Wrath 2017 June 15th through the 28th at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan.



