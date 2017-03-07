At 10:45 A.M. on July 3rd, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit received a transmission on VHF channel 16 that was picked up by radio towers used to monitor Lake Erie. This transmission, which appears to have been made by a child, states “My papa fell in the water. I need help.” There were no further transmissions. (U.S. Coast Guard audio by Sector Detroit)
This work, Lake Erie distress broadcast, by PO2 Christopher Yaw, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
