Lake Erie distress broadcast

At 10:45 A.M. on July 3rd, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit received a transmission on VHF channel 16 that was picked up by radio towers used to monitor Lake Erie. This transmission, which appears to have been made by a child, states “My papa fell in the water. I need help.” There were no further transmissions. (U.S. Coast Guard audio by Sector Detroit)