    Lake Erie distress broadcast

    Lake Erie distress broadcast

    DETROIT , MI, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Yaw 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    At 10:45 A.M. on July 3rd, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit received a transmission on VHF channel 16 that was picked up by radio towers used to monitor Lake Erie. This transmission, which appears to have been made by a child, states "My papa fell in the water. I need help." There were no further transmissions. (U.S. Coast Guard audio by Sector Detroit)

    Search and Rescue
    USCG
    distress
    Lake Erie

