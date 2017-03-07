The U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed MH-60S expeditionary squadron, the “Island Knights,” are based on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, Rear Admiral Marc Dalton, recently visited the “Island Knights” to thank them for their hard work in a high op-tempo environment. Amy Forsythe reports from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.
|07.03.2017
|07.03.2017 03:23
|Newscasts
|48487
|1707/DOD_104554072.mp3
|00:01:22
|2017
|Blues
|GU
|1
|0
|0
|0
This work, "Island Knights" are Guam’s go-to team for SAR and MEDEVAC missions, by Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
