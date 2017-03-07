"Island Knights" are Guam’s go-to team for SAR and MEDEVAC missions

The U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed MH-60S expeditionary squadron, the “Island Knights,” are based on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, Rear Admiral Marc Dalton, recently visited the “Island Knights” to thank them for their hard work in a high op-tempo environment. Amy Forsythe reports from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.