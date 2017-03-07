(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    "Island Knights" are Guam’s go-to team for SAR and MEDEVAC missions

    GUAM

    07.03.2017

    Audio by Amy Forsythe 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    The U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed MH-60S expeditionary squadron, the “Island Knights,” are based on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, Rear Admiral Marc Dalton, recently visited the “Island Knights” to thank them for their hard work in a high op-tempo environment. Amy Forsythe reports from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Island Knights" are Guam’s go-to team for SAR and MEDEVAC missions, by Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

