The 2017 Department of Defense Warrior Games are currently being held in Chicago, Illinois, bringing together approximately 265 wounded service members and veterans representing teams from the five U.S Armed Services. The games also include participants from U.S. Special Operations Command, the United Kingdom Armed Forces, and the Australian Defense Force. The Warrior Games provide an opportunity for athletes to grow physically, mentally and spiritually from the sportsmanship and camaraderie gained by representing their respective service teams in a friendly and spirited competition.

You can keep up with the action and check out the Marine Corps team's performance





On this day in history,

In 1776, the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence declaring the Original Thirteen Colonies as a free and independent nation known as the United States of America.





