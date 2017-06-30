Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Marines assigned to Marine Air Control Squadron 2 showcased the Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar to personnel from Program Executive Officer Land Systems at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 28th. The new G-ATOR system integrates the Common Aviation Command and Control System and the Composite Tracking Network, providing faster and more accurate data to Marine Air-Ground Task Force Commanders.





Also in the news,

Marines and sailors with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit kicked off Exercise Talisman Sabre 2017 aboard USS Bonhomme Richard while underway in Australia, June 28th. Talisman Sabre brings together U.S. forces with the Australian Defense Force for a combined-military training exercise to improve combat readiness in the Pacific region. U.S. Pacific Command Commander, Admiral Harry Harris, says:



"This incredible bond between our countries is as important to our future as it has been to our storied past."





That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.



