Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 12 and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232 conducted a Maintenance Program Assist, June 27th at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. The program is critical to the operational readiness of every Marine Corps aviation squadron, as it helps identify incorrect or inefficient maintenance practices which could potentially hinder a unit's ability to complete future missions.



U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, based out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, concluded exercise Eagle Wrath 2017, at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, on June 28th. During the two-week exercise, Marines practiced conducting patrols and establishing forward operating bases in order to improve skills that could potentially help support air base ground defense in a deployed environment.



The United States Congress placed the Marine Corps under the Department of the Navy's jurisdiction.





