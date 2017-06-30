(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 12 and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232 conducted a Maintenance Program Assist, June 27th at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. The program is critical to the operational readiness of every Marine Corps aviation squadron, as it helps identify incorrect or inefficient maintenance practices which could potentially hinder a unit's ability to complete future missions.

    Also in the Corps,
    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, based out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, concluded exercise Eagle Wrath 2017, at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, on June 28th. During the two-week exercise, Marines practiced conducting patrols and establishing forward operating bases in order to improve skills that could potentially help support air base ground defense in a deployed environment.

    On this day in Marine Corps history,
    The United States Congress placed the Marine Corps under the Department of the Navy's jurisdiction.


    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2017
    Date Posted: 06.30.2017 11:23
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby and LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Japan
    Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 12
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marines Marine Corps
    DMAMAMM
    June 27th

