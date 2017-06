Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers with the Oklahoma National Guard get evaluated by US Army North and Soldiers at Fort Campbell compete for Best Warrior.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



U-S ARMY NORTH IS EVALUATING SOLDIERS WITH THE OKLAHOMA NATIONAL GUARD'S 63RD CIVIL SUPPORT TEAM TO ENHANCE THEIR TACTICS AND TECHNIQUES WHEN DEALING WITH A CHEMICAL THREAT. SERGEANT DILLON THOMAS SAYS IT'S A GREAT HONOR TO BE A FIRST RESPONDER THAT STANDS READY TO DEFEND HIS COMMUNITY.



"BEING ON AN ENHANCED READINESS CYCLE MAKES ME FEEL IMPORTANT KNOWING THAT AT ANY POINT IN TIME I COULD BE CALLED UP AND HELP FELLOW OKLAHOMANS. IT'S A GREAT FEELING."



SOLDIERS COMPETE AT FORT CAMPBELL FOR BEST WARRIOR. INSTRUCTOR, STAFF SERGEANT ROYCE JAMES MAXWELL SAYS THAT THE COMPETITION IS FIERCE AS THE SOLDIERS HAVE COME BETTER PREPARED OVER LAST YEAR.



"IT SEEMS LIKE THESE GUYS ARE A LITTLE BIT MORE PREPARED THEN THE LAST YEAR'S GROUP. I THINK THESE GUYS PUT A LITTLE BIT MORE EFFORT INTO IT. I THINK THE UNITS KNEW MORE WHAT TO EXPECT ON THIS ONE, THEN THEY DID LAST YEAR."



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL AND WATCH OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.