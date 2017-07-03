(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 3 July 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: The 34th Fighter Squadron and 34th Aircraft Maintenance Unit at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, accepted its final two combat-coded F-35A Lightning lls. Also, the Block 5 MQ-9 Reaper was successfully flown in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2017
    Date Posted: 06.30.2017 09:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48472
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104547817.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 3 July 2017 A, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Hill AFB
    34th Fighter Squadron
    F-35A Lightning II
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    AFRN
    34th Aircraft Maintenance Unit
    Block 5 MQ-9 Reaper

