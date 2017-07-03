Today's stories: The 34th Fighter Squadron and 34th Aircraft Maintenance Unit at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, accepted its final two combat-coded F-35A Lightning lls. Also, the Block 5 MQ-9 Reaper was successfully flown in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2017 09:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48472
|Filename:
|1706/DOD_104547817.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|30
This work, Air Force Radio News 3 July 2017 A, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
