    Air Force Radio News 3 July 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Robbie Arp 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: U.S. and Filipino service members will partner with local non-governmental organizations to train together by providing medical, dental, optometric, and engineering assistance during Pacific Angel 2017. Also, three Airmen saved Aviano Air Base nearly $3 million so far in fiscal year 2017.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2017
    Date Posted: 06.30.2017 09:06
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 3 July 2017 B, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Aviano Air Base
    AFRN
    Pacific Angel 2017

    • LEAVE A COMMENT