Today's story: Members of the 418th Flight Test Squadron test a new parachute canopy for the Advanced Concept Ejection Seat II.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2017 08:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48467
|Filename:
|1706/DOD_104547794.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|24
This work, Air Force Radio News 30 June 2017 A, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT