Date Taken: 06.30.2017 Date Posted: 06.30.2017 04:43 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 48462 Filename: 1706/DOD_104547603.mp3 Length: 00:01:09 Year 2017 Genre Blues Location: AU

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Talisman Saber Open -Radio, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.