2017 Camp Atterbury Community Day :60 Spot

SFX:

Airplane Cabin/Pilot Intercom Ding



ANNOUNCER:

THIS IS YOUR CAPTAIN SPEAKING. IF YOU LOOK OUT THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE AIRCRAFT, YOU’LL SEE PREPARATIONS BEING MADE FOR THE 2017 CAMP ATTERBURY COMMUNITY DAY IN EDINBURGH, INDIANA, ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER SIXTEENTH. OUR FLIGHT ATTENDANT TELLS ME THAT YOU CAN SEE LIVE FIRE DEMONSTRATIONS, MILITARY AIRCRAFT AND VEHICLES, ENJOY LIVE MUSIC, TAKE A TOUR OF CAMP ATTERBURY, AND EVEN MEET A CAMEL NAMED SAHARA AT THE PETTING ZOO! ALL OF THIS WILL BE HAPPENING FROM TEN A-M UNTIL FOUR P-M ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER SIXTEENTH AT CAMP ATTERBURY. SHE’S SAYS YOU CAN GET ALL OF THE INFORMATION AT W-W-W DOT ATTERBURYMUSCATATUCK DOT I-N DOT N-G DOT MIL OR AT THE CAMP ATTERBURY FACEBOOK PAGE. IF YOU WANT ME TO TURN AROUND AND LAND SO WE DON’T MISS THE CAMP ATTERBURY COMMUNITY DAY, JUST PUSH YOUR CALL BUTTONS.



SFX:

Multiple Passenger Dings



ANNOUNCER:

OKAY, BRING YOUR SEATS TO A FULL UPRIGHT POSITION AND FLIGHT ATTENDANTS, PREPARE THE CABIN FOR LANDING AT HIMSEL AIRFIELD!