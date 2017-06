Soldiers Radio News

US Military Medical Professionals train in a German Hospital and the Mississippi National Guard unloads equipment at the National Training Center.



MILITARY MEDICAL PROVIDERS ARE EXPANDING THEIR SKILLS DURING THE ADVANCED TRAUMA LIFE SUPPORT EXERCISE AT THE KLINIKUM SAINT MARIEN AMBERG IN GRAFENWOEHR GERMANY. MAJOR TANEKKIA TAYLOR-CLARK SAYS THE HOSPITAL DIRECTOR SHOWED HIS CONFIDENCE IN SOLDIERS BY ALLOWING THEM TO TRAIN IN HIS HOSPITAL.



"I THINK THAT, BEING WILLING TO OPEN UP HIS HOSPITAL TO WORK WITH US ON AN EXERCISE OF THIS SCALE, SAYS A LOT ABOUT HIS TRUST IN US AS MEDICAL PROVIDERS HERE IN THE GRAFENWOEHR HEALTH CLINICS."



MISSISSIPPI NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS UNLOAD EQUIPMENT AT THE NATIONAL TRAINING CENTER; A TASK THAT CAPTAIN MICHAH LONGMIRE SAYS KEEPS HIS SOLDIERS BUSY AROUND THE CLOCK.



"WELL WE'RE AT THE MERCY OF THE SCHEDULE OF THE TRAINS SO WE HAVE TO BE READY TO DRESS RIGHT OFF OF THEIR SCHEDULE AND CONDUCT OUR MISSION HERE AT THE RAIL YARD."



