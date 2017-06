Soldiers Radio News

US Forces utilize a strategic air base in Poland in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve and artillery units with the Vermont National Guard practice advanced techniques.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE FIRST OF THE FIVE OH FIRST AVIATION BRIGADE IS OPERATING AT AN AIR BASE IN POLAND THAT SERVES AS THE PERFECT WAY-POINT FOR UNITS MOVING TO AND FROM THE BALKANS IN SUPPORT OF OPERATION ATLANTIC RESOLVE. MAJOR PAUL FUGERE SAYS THE PARTNERSHIP WITH THE POLISH ARMY IS MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL.



"THE INTEROPERABILITY THAT WE HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO BUILD HERE IS OUTSTANDING. THEY'RE EAGER TO LEARN FROM US AND WE FROM THEM AS WELL."



VERMONT NATIONAL GUARD ARTILLERY ARE TRAINING AT FORT DRUM, NEW YORK TO BECOME MORE AGILE AND VERSATILE ON THE BATTLEFIELD. SPECIALIST NICHOLAS LIBERTO SAYS THE NEW TECHNIQUES WILL BE PERFECTED OVER THE NEXT FEW YEARS.



"WE NEED TO PERFECT OUR TARGET ACQUISITION AND NOW, THROUGH THE NEXT FEW YEARS WE'RE WORKING ON FIRE ARTILLERY, MOVE; FIRE ARTILLERY, MOVE. "



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL AND WATCH OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.