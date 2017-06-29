(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 29 June 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Airmen assigned to the 725th Air Mobility Squadron responded to a C-5 Galaxy landing incident at Naval Station Rota, Spain, assuring minimal disruption to the airfield’s operations. Also, squadron revitalization teams visited Scott Air Force Base.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2017
    Date Posted: 06.29.2017 12:18
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 29 June 2017 A, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    C-5 Galaxy
    Scott AFB
    AFRN
    725th Air Mobility Squadron
    squadron revitalization

