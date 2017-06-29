Today's stories: Airmen assigned to the 725th Air Mobility Squadron responded to a C-5 Galaxy landing incident at Naval Station Rota, Spain, assuring minimal disruption to the airfield’s operations. Also, squadron revitalization teams visited Scott Air Force Base.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2017 12:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48451
|Filename:
|1706/DOD_104540704.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|19
This work, Air Force Radio News 29 June 2017 A, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
