Date Taken: 06.28.2017 Date Posted: 06.29.2017 12:18 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 48451 Filename: 1706/DOD_104540704.mp3 Length: 00:00:59 Year 2016 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 19

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Force Radio News 29 June 2017 A, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.