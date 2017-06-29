(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 29 June 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Samantha Konieczny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Air Force officials are making three substantial changes to the developmental special duty process. Also, the Air Force is looking for men and women softball players to attend trial camps with the potential to compete in the Armed Forces Championships.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2017
    Date Posted: 06.29.2017 12:18
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 29 June 2017 B, by SSgt Samantha Konieczny, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    DSD
    AFRN
    Air Force softball

