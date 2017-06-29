Today's stories: Air Force officials are making three substantial changes to the developmental special duty process. Also, the Air Force is looking for men and women softball players to attend trial camps with the potential to compete in the Armed Forces Championships.
This work, Air Force Radio News 29 June 2017 B, by SSgt Samantha Konieczny, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
