Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, visited the Chosin Reservoir Monument at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Quantico, Virginia, June 28th. President Moon paid respect to the Marines who fought and helped save his parents and other South Korean civilians during the Korean War. In attendance at the ceremony was Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, who spoke on the historical bond between the U.S and South Korea:



“President Moon, your U.S. Marines are proud to stand with you in honoring those who fought in Chosin Reservoir, and recognizing the alliance between our two countries. And then looking forward toward our future challenges that we will meet together.”



Also in the news,

Navy Corpsmen assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit participated in a Tactical Evacuation Course at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 27th. The course helped prepare the Corpsmen for deployment by training them to support air and ground combat of the MEU.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.