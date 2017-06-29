(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise Pakyo 17

    GUAM

    06.29.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Magee 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    During the months of July through December is typhoon season in the pacific, a small trickle of rain can turn into a violent tropical storm in a matter of minutes. Tech Sergeant Bryan Magee is on Guam to tell us more…

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2017
    Date Posted: 06.28.2017 23:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48445
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104538844.mp3
    Length: 00:00:48
    Artist Tech. Sgt. Bryan Magee
    Year 2017
    Genre News
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Pakyo 17, by TSgt Bryan Magee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    OPTIONS

    • LEAVE A COMMENT