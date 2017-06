Pregnancy During A Typhoon

SUGGESTED LEAD:

TYPHOON SEASON CAN BE STRESSFUL EVEN MORE STRESSFUL WHEN YOU’RE AN EXPECTING MOTHER. MARINE SERGEANT JACK GNOSCA SAT DOWN WITH A NURSE MIDWIFE TO DISCUS WHAT TO DO IF A TYPHOON HITS OKINAWA AND YOU’RE PREGNANT.

SUGGESTED TAG:

THE NAVAL HOSPITAL CONTACTS EXPECTING MOTHERS ONCE OKINAWA GOES INTO T-CCOR ONE, SO MAKING SURE YOU HAVE AN UPDATED CONTACT NUMBER IS CRUCIAL.