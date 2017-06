Soldiers Radio News

The Vermont National Guard is training at Fort Drum for their Annual Training.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



MEDICS WITH THE VERMONT NATIONAL GUARD ARE TRAINING AT FORT DRUM'S MEDICAL EVALUATION CENTER WHERE COMMANDER, MAJOR MIKE KORCZEKOWSKI SAYS THEY'VE WORKED HARD ALL YEAR TO SUCCEED AT THIS GOAL.



"THIS IS THE CULMINATION OF A SQUAD LEVEL TRAINING YEAR. WHAT WE'RE DOING IS WE'RE VALIDATING OUR SQUADS SO IT'S A STEP WISE APPROACH FROM INDIVIDUAL TO SQUAD LEVEL TASKS TO BE TRAINED THAT SUPPORT THE COMPANY'S MISSION ESSENTIAL TASK LIST."



ENGINEERS WITH THIS NATIONAL GUARD BATTALION ARE CLEARING A ROUTE AHEAD TROOP MOVEMENTS AND SECOND LIEUTENANT EDWARD SIMON SAYS THAT'S NOT THE EXTENT OF THEIR MISSION.



"WELL THIS IS JUST A PART OF THE ENGINEERS' MISSION. THERE'S HORIZONTAL ENGINEERS WHO BUILD OR DESTROY STRUCTURES AND THEN THERE'S COMBAT ENGINEERS WHO ARE GOING TO BE BLOWING STUFF UP SO ENGINEERS ARE REALLY A WIDE VARIETY OF THINGS WE CAN DO IN THE UNIT."



