    Air Force Radio News 28 June 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: The United States Air Force Weapons School re-activated the 6th Weapons Squadron. Also, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base became the first military installation to be declared a “Bee City USA.”

    Date Taken: 06.27.2017
    Date Posted: 06.28.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 28 June 2017 A, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Wright-Patterson AFB
    AFRN
    6th WPS
    Bee City USA

