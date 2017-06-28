(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa conducted bilateral explosives training with EOD members of the Spanish Second Air Support Deployment Squadron at Morón Air Base, in Spain, June 20th. The training promotes international cooperation while assuring proficient security within the region.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Marine Attack Squadron 311 conducted training aboard USS Bonhomme Richard while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 25th. The 31st MEU partners with the Navy’s Amphibious Squadron 11 to form the amphibious component of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group.

    Also in the news,
    Marine Aviator, Capt. Craig Nygaard, was awarded the Air Medal during a ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 26th for actions during Operation Inherent Resolve.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2017
    Date Posted: 06.28.2017 07:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48433
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104532673.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    International
    Explosives
    Medal
    USMC
    Pilot
    Pacific
    31st MEU
    Pacific Ocean
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    AV-8B Harrier
    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point
    26th MEU
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Fast Rope
    DMA
    LHD 6
    VMA-311
    Defense Media Activity
    PHIBRON 11
    Marine Aviation
    Marine Attack Squadron 231
    Air Medal
    Navy
    Sailors
    Spain
    Marine Corps
    USS Bonhomme Richard
    Marines
    Award
    EOD
    Training
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    MCAS Cherry Point
    2d MAW
    SPMAGTF
    VMA-542
    Marine Aircraft Group 14
    Marine Attack Squadron 542
    Marine Attack Squadron 311
    Maritime Raid Force
    Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force
    Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group
    FRP
    Amphibious Squadron 11
    MRF
    Unit Deployment Program
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    Indo-Asia-Pacific
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    SPMAGTF-CR-AF
    Morón Air Base
    Crisis Response Africa
    DMAMAMM
    USMCFEA
    SEADA
    Spanish Second Air Support Deployment Squadron
    SVTOL
    Craig Nygaard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT