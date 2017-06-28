Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Explosive Ordnance Disposal Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa conducted bilateral explosives training with EOD members of the Spanish Second Air Support Deployment Squadron at Morón Air Base, in Spain, June 20th. The training promotes international cooperation while assuring proficient security within the region.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Marine Attack Squadron 311 conducted training aboard USS Bonhomme Richard while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 25th. The 31st MEU partners with the Navy’s Amphibious Squadron 11 to form the amphibious component of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group.



Also in the news,

Marine Aviator, Capt. Craig Nygaard, was awarded the Air Medal during a ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 26th for actions during Operation Inherent Resolve.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.