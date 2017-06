Soldiers Radio News

Army Veterinarians work had to help animals and Army cooks fill a valuable role while troops are in the field.

SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



VETERINARY MEDICINE IS AN IMPORTANT JOB IN THE MILITARY. CAPTAIN DANIELLA ROBERTS SAYS DIAGNOSING AN ANIMAL TAKES TIME AND PATIENCE.



"PROBABLY THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE IS THAT OUR PATIENTS DON'T TALK TO US SO WE HAVE TO TAKE AN ANIMAL THAT ISN'T FEELING WELL OR THE OWNER JUST NOTICES SOMETHING OFF ABOUT THAT PET AND WE HAVE TO FIGURE OUT WHAT'S GOING ON WITH THEM."



SOLDIERS FROM ACROSS THE NATO ALLIANCE ARE PARTICIPATING IN SABER STRIKE 17, AND THEY HAVE TO EAT. SPECIALIST KISHROY ROBINSON IS A COOK WITH THE 3-10 GENERAL SUPPORT AVIATION BATTALION AND HE SAYS FOOD CAN BE A BIG BOOSTER TO MORALE.



"THE BEST PART ABOUT THE JOB IS JUST PREPARING THE MEALS, TO BE HONEST WITH YOU. ALL THE WORK THAT YOU PUT INTO PREPARING IT WHEN YOU ACTUALLY SERVING IT, CAUSE THEY COMING HUNGRY. THE FOOD IS ONE OF THOSE THINGS THAT KEEPS THEM MOTIVATED. EARLY IN THE MORNING, IN THE EVENING, YOU WANT A HOT MEAL."



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL AND WATCH OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.