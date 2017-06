Soldiers Radio News

US Soldiers work with NATO Allies during Saber Strike 17 and Junior Leaders help Cadets.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



OPERATIONS DURING SABER STRIKE 17 CAN FILL THE AIR WITH CRAFT FROM MANY NATIONS. U-S SOLDIERS, LIKE STAFF SERGEANT JAMES VARNER WORK WITH NATO ALLIES IN THE COMPLICATED JOB OF AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER.



"YOU HAVE TO BE ABLE TO COMMUNICATE BY LISTENING TO ONE THING AND ANSWERING ANOTHER SIMULTANEOUSLY IN ORDER FOR ALL OF THE CONTROLLERS TO CONTROL ALL OF THE AIRSPACE IN THE AREA."



JUNIOR SOLDIERS DEVELOP LEADERSHIP SKILLS TEACHING LAND NAVIGATION TO CADETS AT FORT LEE, VIRGINIA. SPECIALIST SHIDERA WILLIAMS SAYS RANK DOESN'T HAVE TO BE A PREREQUISITE TO LEAD.



"I REALLY TRULY BELIEVE THAT YOU CAN LEAD FROM ANY LEVEL SO I DON'T NORMALLY SAY THAT YOU'VE GOTTA HAVE THE RANK TO BE A LEADER. SO I COME OUT HERE AND I DO EXACTLY WHAT EVERYBODY ELSE DOES, I PULL MY WEIGHT."



