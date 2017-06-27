Today's stories: Air Force officials recently approved tuition assistance funding for eligible Ph.D. candidates through the Civilian Tuition Assistance Program. Also, Airmen who were medically separated between Sept. 11, 2001 and Dec. 31, 2009, can have their disability ratings reviewed.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2017 12:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48422
|Filename:
|1706/DOD_104531936.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|1
This work, Air Force Radio News 27 June 2017 B, by SSgt Samantha Konieczny, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT