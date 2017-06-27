(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 27 June 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Samantha Konieczny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Air Force officials recently approved tuition assistance funding for eligible Ph.D. candidates through the Civilian Tuition Assistance Program. Also, Airmen who were medically separated between Sept. 11, 2001 and Dec. 31, 2009, can have their disability ratings reviewed.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 27 June 2017 B, by SSgt Samantha Konieczny, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    tuition assistance
    AFRN
    civilian tuition assistance program
    disability ratings

