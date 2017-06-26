(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 26 June 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Samantha Konieczny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: The Air Force announced its intent to begin a pilot program providing battlefield Airmen skill incentive pay based on qualified skills versus performed duties. Also, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and United States forces will work together to conduct humanitarian assistance engagements as part of Pacific Angel 2017.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 26 June 2017 B, by SSgt Samantha Konieczny, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

