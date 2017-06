Soldiers Radio News

Snipers compete at Fort Bliss for Iron Sniper and the Minnesota National Guard is in Lithuania in support of Saber Strike 17.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



FIRST ARMORED DIVISION SOLDIERS COMPETE FOR IRON SNIPER AT FORT BLISS. MAJOR DAVID CULVER SAYS THE EVENT IS DESIGNED TO MAKE SOLDIERS FINISH BETTER THAN THEY WERE AT THE BEGINNING.



"ANYTIME YOU CAN COME OUT AND CONDUCT TOUGH, REALISTIC TRAINING, YOU'RE GOING TO IMPROVE YOUR ABILITY AS A SOLDIER. SO THIS IS PRIME SNIPER TRAINING SO IT'S GOING TO PUSH THEM TO THE LIMITS IN ALL FASCIST OF THEIR SKILL SETS AND AT THE END OF THE DAY, LEAD TO THEM BEING BETTER SNIPERS."



MINNESOTA NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS ARE IN LITHUANIA FOR EXERCISE IRON WOLF, PART OF SABER STRIKE 17. STAFF SERGEANT JONATHAN MEYER SAYS BOTH ARMIES HAVE SIMILAR OPERATIONS BUT CAN STILL LEARN FROM EACH OTHER.



"WE HAVE SIMILAR STRATEGIES BUT YET THERE'S OTHER TECHNIQUES THAT ARE DIFFERENT THAT IF WE CAN COMBINE OUR IDEAS AND THEIRS MAYBE WE CAN ENHANCE OUR TECHNIQUES AND FINE TUNE THEM."



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL AND WATCH OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.