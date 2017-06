Soldiers Radio News

The first, gender integrated class of Cavalry Scouts has graduated at Fort Benning, Georgia.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



ARMY MEDIA HAD THE OPPORTUNITY TO SPEAK WITH THREE SOLDIERS GRADUATING FROM THE FIRST GENDER INTEGRATED CLASS OF CAVALRY SCOUTS AND THEY ALL SAID THE TRANSITION WAS SEAMLESS.



"NOTHING HAS CHANGED, NONE OF THE TRAINING'S CHANGED, NONE OF THE STANDARDS HAVE CHANGED, ALL THE DRILL SERGEANTS DID A GOOD JAB AS WELL KEEPING US TO THE SAME STANDARD AND NOT PICKING FAVORITES THROUGHOUT TRAINING."



"WE ARE NOT SPECIAL JUST BECAUSE WE'RE FEMALES. WE ARE JUST LIKE EVERYONE ELSE AND WE UPHELD THE ARMY STANDARD THAT THE DRILL SERGEANTS HAVE PROVIDED."



"THE REASON PEOPLE IN THE CIVILIAN WORLD THINK WE SHOULD BE SEGREGATED OR SHOULDN'T BE IS BECAUSE THEY HAVEN'T GONE THROUGH WHAT YOU HAVE TO GO THROUGH TO GET TO THE STANDARD AND THAT'S WHY WE DON'T LOOK AT EACH OTHER ANY DIFFERENT, WHETHER WE'RE MALE OR FEMALE, WE'RE STILL 19 DELTA CAVALRY SCOUTS, AND WE ALL DESERVE TO BE HERE."



