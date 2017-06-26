Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Marine F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 worked alongside Airmen with the 18th Wing to conduct a training flight from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to Kadena Air Force Base, Okinawa, Japan, June 26th. This event marked the first time an F-35B Lightning II landed in Okinawa.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment concluded Exercise Bougainville 1-17.2 at Training Area Kahukus, Hawaii, June 23rd. The two-week exercise is part of the unit’s pre-deployment training and is conducted to enhance the Marine’s lethality and effectiveness as a force in readiness.



Also in the news,

Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 are currently participating in Exercise Eagle Wrath 2017 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan. Eagle Wrath is a two-week training exercise focused on air-base ground-defense and tactical support.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.