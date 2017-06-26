(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marine F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 worked alongside Airmen with the 18th Wing to conduct a training flight from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to Kadena Air Force Base, Okinawa, Japan, June 26th. This event marked the first time an F-35B Lightning II landed in Okinawa.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment concluded Exercise Bougainville 1-17.2 at Training Area Kahukus, Hawaii, June 23rd. The two-week exercise is part of the unit’s pre-deployment training and is conducted to enhance the Marine’s lethality and effectiveness as a force in readiness.

    Also in the news,
    Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 are currently participating in Exercise Eagle Wrath 2017 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan. Eagle Wrath is a two-week training exercise focused on air-base ground-defense and tactical support.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2017
    Date Posted: 06.26.2017 10:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48406
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104527051.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby and LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    3rd Battalion
    Okinawa
    18th Wing
    pre-deployment training
    Kadena Air Force Base
    Hawaii
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    3rd Marine Regiment
    training
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Wing Support Squadron 171
    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji
    Currently
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121
    two-week exercise
    DMAMAMM
    Exercise Bougainville 1-17.2
    F-35B Lightning II aircraft
    June 26th
    Training Area Kahukus
    June 23rd
    Exercise Eagle Wrath 2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT