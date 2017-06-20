Artillery Soldiers of the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) fire howitzers during annual training at Fort Drum, New York. Video features howitzer firing sequences, target acquisition and short interviews. (AUDIO ONLY)
|06.20.2017
|06.26.2017 15:45
|Newscasts
|48403
|1706/DOD_104526592.mp3
|00:01:17
|PublicAffairs
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|0
|0
|0
|0
This work, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) Artillery Training, by SGT Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
