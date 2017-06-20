(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) Artillery Training

    86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) Artillery Training

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2017

    Audio by Sgt. Barbara Pendl 

    172nd Public Affairs Detachment

    Artillery Soldiers of the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) fire howitzers during annual training at Fort Drum, New York. Video features howitzer firing sequences, target acquisition and short interviews. (AUDIO ONLY)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2017
    Date Posted: 06.26.2017 15:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48403
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104526592.mp3
    Length: 00:01:17
    Composer PublicAffairs
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) Artillery Training, by SGT Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Massachusetts Army National Guard
    Army Guard
    National Guard
    86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain)
    Vermont Army National Guard
    172nd Public Affairs Detachment
    1-101st Field Artillery Regiment
    172nd Public Affairs Detachement

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT