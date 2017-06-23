U.S.-Japan alliance honors 240,000 lives lost in the Battle of Okinawa

Service members, veterans and government officials from Okinawa, mainland Japan and the United States gathered during Okinawa Memorial Day services June 23, 2017 at Peace Memorial Park, Itoman, Japan. The ceremony brought together service members and Okinawan residents to honor all who lost their lives in the Battle of Okinawa. The memorial walls are inscribed with over 240,000 names of people who died, regardless of nationality, civilian or military status in the battle. During the ceremony all who attended stood for a moment of silence honoring those that gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Nicholson is the Marine Forces Pacific commanding general and the Okinawa Area Coordinator. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Andrew Neumann)