    U.S.-Japan alliance honors 240,000 lives lost in the Battle of Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.23.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Andrew Neumann 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Service members, veterans and government officials from Okinawa, mainland Japan and the United States gathered during Okinawa Memorial Day services June 23, 2017 at Peace Memorial Park, Itoman, Japan. The ceremony brought together service members and Okinawan residents to honor all who lost their lives in the Battle of Okinawa. The memorial walls are inscribed with over 240,000 names of people who died, regardless of nationality, civilian or military status in the battle. During the ceremony all who attended stood for a moment of silence honoring those that gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Nicholson is the Marine Forces Pacific commanding general and the Okinawa Area Coordinator. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Andrew Neumann)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2017
    Date Posted: 06.23.2017 21:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S.-Japan alliance honors 240,000 lives lost in the Battle of Okinawa, by LCpl Andrew Neumann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Okinawa
    Memorial Day
    Marine Forces Pacific
    U.S.-Japan Alliance
    Okinawa Area Coordinator
    Lt. Gen. Lawrence Nicholson

