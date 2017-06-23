(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st Marine Division change of command

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2017

    Courtesy Audio

    1st Marine Division

    Lt. Gen. L. A. Craparotta, Maj. Gen E. M. Smith, and Brig. Gen. E. M. Smith speak during the 1st Marine Division Change of Command ceremony on Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 23, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps. Audio by Cpl. Zachery C. Laning/Combat Camera)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2017
    Date Posted: 06.23.2017 21:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48392
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104524463.mp3
    Length: 00:31:07
    Year 2017
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Marine Division change of command, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton
    Commanding General
    1st Marine Expeditionary Force
    America
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Com Cam
    California
    Marine Corps
    Combat Camera
    USA
    Change of Command
    1st MarDiv
    Division band
    Lt. Gen. Lewis Craparotta
    Maj. Gen. Daniel O’Donohue
    1st Marne Division
    Brig. Gen. Eric Smith

