(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    False distress, mayday report from Homer Glen, Illinois

    False distress, mayday report from Homer Glen, Illinois

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2017

    Audio by Senior Chief Petty Officer Alan Haraf 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    A man claims that a plane is going down during a hoax "Mayday" distress call, May 11, 2017.

    The Great Lakes region has seen a substantial increase in false distress calls in 2017, including many by young children playing on the radio and not understanding the implications of their actions.

    (U.S Coast Guard audio by Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 06.24.2017 07:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48381
    Filename: 1706/DOD_104523012.mp3
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, False distress, mayday report from Homer Glen, Illinois, by SCPO Alan Haraf, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hoax Mayday
    false disress calls

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT