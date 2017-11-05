A man claims that a plane is going down during a hoax "Mayday" distress call, May 11, 2017.
The Great Lakes region has seen a substantial increase in false distress calls in 2017, including many by young children playing on the radio and not understanding the implications of their actions.
(U.S Coast Guard audio by Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan)
This work, False distress, mayday report from Homer Glen, Illinois, by SCPO Alan Haraf, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
