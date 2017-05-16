(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    False distress call from minor

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2017

    Audio by Senior Chief Petty Officer Alan Haraf 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    A young child playing on the radio calls out for help during a false distress call.

    The Great Lakes region has seen a substantial increase in false distress calls in 2017, many made by young children playing on the radio who may not understanding the implications of their actions.

    (U.S Coast Guard audio by Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, False distress call from minor, by SCPO Alan Haraf, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

