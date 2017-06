Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers train at Fort Campbell on squad RECON tactics and US Soldiers train in Romania with NATO Allies.

SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS TRAIN AT FORT CAMPBELL KENTUCKY IN SQUAD LEVEL SCOUT TACTICS WHERE CAPTAIN PETER JACOB SAYS HAVING SOLDIERS ON THE GROUND GIVES THE ARMY "EYES ON TARGET", REGARDLESS OF THE WEATHER.



"THE SQUADRON WAS DESIGNED TO PROVIDE THE BRIGADE A LONG-RANGE SURVEILLANCE CAPABILITY AND PROVIDE DISMOUNTED RECONNAISSANCE, WHEN WEATHER GOES RED OR BLACK, THERE'S NOTHING BETTER THAN HAVING PERSONNEL ON THE GROUND TO SEE THE ENEMY."



U-S SOLDIERS TRAIN WITH NATO ALLIES IN ROMANIA ON FIREFIGHTING TECHNIQUES. CHIEF WARRANT OFFICER TWO KEITH DALAUNE SAYS THE EXERCISE WAS A SUCCESS.



"EVERYONE SEEMED VERY IMPRESSED WITH THE RESPONSE TIMES AND THE COORDINATIONS OF THE DIFFERENT PERSONNEL. I COULD DEFINITELY FORESEE THIS BEING SOMETHING THAT'S PRACTICED QUITE OFTEN MAYBE QUARTERLY OR SEMIANNUALLY."



